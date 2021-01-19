Tata Metaliks Q3 net profit jumps 64% to Rs 75 crore

Tata Metaliks. (Image: tatametaliks.com)

Tata Metaliks Ltd on Tuesday reported a 64 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 75.18 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, mainly on account of lower expenses. The company's net profit was Rs 45.91 crore in the same period previous fiscal, Tata Metaliks Ltd said in a BSE filing.

During the quarter under review, its total income rose to Rs 528.33 crore from Rs 521.70 crore in the year-ago period. The company's expenses declined to Rs 419.37 crore as against Rs 466.47 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Tata Metaliks, a subsidiary of Tata Steel, has manufacturing facilities at Kharagpur, West Bengal, where it produces pig iron and ductile iron pipes.