Tata Coffee Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 700.65 crore, up 5.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 700.65 crore in June 2023 up 5.8% from Rs. 662.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.48 crore in June 2023 up 5.49% from Rs. 45.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.48 crore in June 2023 up 3.34% from Rs. 120.46 crore in June 2022.

Tata Coffee EPS has increased to Rs. 2.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.41 in June 2022.

Tata Coffee shares closed at 251.95 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.87% returns over the last 6 months and 13.19% over the last 12 months.