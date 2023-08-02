English
    Tata Coffee Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 700.65 crore, up 5.8% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Coffee are:

    Net Sales at Rs 700.65 crore in June 2023 up 5.8% from Rs. 662.23 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.48 crore in June 2023 up 5.49% from Rs. 45.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.48 crore in June 2023 up 3.34% from Rs. 120.46 crore in June 2022.

    Tata Coffee EPS has increased to Rs. 2.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.41 in June 2022.

    Tata Coffee shares closed at 251.95 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.87% returns over the last 6 months and 13.19% over the last 12 months.

    Tata Coffee
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations700.65723.01662.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations700.65723.01662.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials280.00303.65284.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods79.13148.48107.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.07-59.26-75.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost101.47109.3298.35
    Depreciation21.6122.9120.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses125.92115.10130.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.5982.8196.38
    Other Income7.2813.053.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.8795.86100.20
    Interest20.9620.0411.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax81.9175.8288.67
    Exceptional Items-----1.06
    P/L Before Tax81.9175.8287.61
    Tax19.855.4822.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.0670.3465.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.0670.3465.49
    Minority Interest-14.58-21.54-20.48
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates47.4848.8045.01
    Equity Share Capital18.6818.6818.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.542.612.41
    Diluted EPS2.542.612.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.542.612.41
    Diluted EPS2.542.612.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 2, 2023 10:33 am

