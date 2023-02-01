English
    Tata Chemicals Q3 result: Consolidated net profit rises 21.42% at Rs 425 crore

    Revenue from operations of the company grew by 32.05 per cent at Rs 4,148 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 3,141 crore in the same period last year.

    PTI
    February 01, 2023 / 07:26 PM IST
    Tata Chemicals net profit stood at Rs 350 crore in Q3FY22 (Representative image)

    Tata Chemicals on Wednesday reported a 21.42 per cent growth in consolidated net profit during the December quarter at Rs 425 crore.

    The company's net profit stood at Rs 350 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

    "The global demand-supply situation continues to be balanced and an improving demand bias, driven by reopening and stabilisation of economic activity, including newer applications like solar glass, resulted in stable realisations.