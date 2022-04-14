Tata Chemical Q4 PAT seen up 2,546.1% YoY to Rs. 311.4 cr: ICICI Direct

Tata Chemicals | In the last 3-month, the stock has gained 58 percent to Rs 486.90 as of January 5 from Rs 307.85 as of October 05, 2020. The company's current twelve month trailing (TTM) P/E is 24.25x while industry P/E is 37.34x.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Chemicals sector. The brokerage house expects Tata Chemical to report net profit at Rs. 311.4 crore up 2,546.1% year-on-year (up 3.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 25.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,308.4 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 105.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 581.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More