English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    One Day to Go: ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TARC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.67 crore, down 73.92% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TARC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.67 crore in September 2022 down 73.92% from Rs. 159.75 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.17 crore in September 2022 up 54.12% from Rs. 5.30 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.41 crore in September 2022 down 36.63% from Rs. 62.19 crore in September 2021.

    TARC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in September 2021.

    TARC shares closed at 45.10 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.33% returns over the last 6 months and -6.14% over the last 12 months.

    TARC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.6767.91159.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.6767.91159.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.357.5592.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.302.161.93
    Depreciation2.062.421.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.163.544.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.8052.2359.29
    Other Income16.553.371.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.3555.6060.56
    Interest26.9937.2915.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.3518.3145.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.3518.3145.15
    Tax2.178.9939.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.189.325.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.189.325.30
    Minority Interest--0.00--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.01-0.01--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.179.315.30
    Equity Share Capital59.0259.0259.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.320.18
    Diluted EPS0.280.320.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.320.18
    Diluted EPS0.280.320.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TARC
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:33 am