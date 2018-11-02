Tanla Solutions Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 173.33 crore, up 3.56% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 173.33 crore in September 2018 up 3.56% from Rs. 167.36 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.72 crore in September 2018 down 28.81% from Rs. 6.63 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.90 crore in September 2018 up 24.14% from Rs. 16.03 crore in September 2017.

Tanla Solutions EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.59 in September 2017.

Tanla Solutions shares closed at 33.85 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -7.26% returns over the last 6 months and 5.95% over the last 12 months.