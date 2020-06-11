Tanla Solutions Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 522.08 crore, up 64.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tanla Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 522.08 crore in March 2020 up 64.2% from Rs. 317.95 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 89.13 crore in March 2020 down 1015.68% from Rs. 9.73 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.28 crore in March 2020 up 93.84% from Rs. 32.13 crore in March 2019.
Tanla Solutions shares closed at 67.30 on June 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.11% returns over the last 6 months and 8.11% over the last 12 months.
|Tanla Solutions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|522.08
|539.04
|317.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|522.08
|539.04
|317.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.02
|18.26
|9.28
|Depreciation
|84.07
|70.84
|20.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|445.47
|457.09
|280.38
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.49
|-7.15
|7.95
|Other Income
|3.70
|2.23
|3.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.79
|-4.92
|11.79
|Interest
|1.92
|1.84
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.70
|-6.76
|11.79
|Exceptional Items
|-48.73
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-72.44
|-6.76
|11.79
|Tax
|16.69
|-7.44
|1.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-89.13
|0.68
|10.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-89.13
|0.68
|10.04
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.31
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-89.13
|0.68
|9.73
|Equity Share Capital
|14.60
|14.59
|11.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.11
|0.05
|0.84
|Diluted EPS
|-6.11
|0.05
|0.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.11
|0.05
|0.84
|Diluted EPS
|-6.11
|0.05
|0.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 11, 2020 09:17 am