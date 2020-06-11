Tanla Solutions Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 522.08 crore, up 64.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 522.08 crore in March 2020 up 64.2% from Rs. 317.95 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 89.13 crore in March 2020 down 1015.68% from Rs. 9.73 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.28 crore in March 2020 up 93.84% from Rs. 32.13 crore in March 2019.

Tanla Solutions shares closed at 67.30 on June 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.11% returns over the last 6 months and 8.11% over the last 12 months.