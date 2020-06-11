App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tanla Solutions Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 522.08 crore, up 64.2% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tanla Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 522.08 crore in March 2020 up 64.2% from Rs. 317.95 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 89.13 crore in March 2020 down 1015.68% from Rs. 9.73 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.28 crore in March 2020 up 93.84% from Rs. 32.13 crore in March 2019.

Tanla Solutions shares closed at 67.30 on June 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.11% returns over the last 6 months and 8.11% over the last 12 months.

Tanla Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations522.08539.04317.95
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations522.08539.04317.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost18.0218.269.28
Depreciation84.0770.8420.34
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses445.47457.09280.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-25.49-7.157.95
Other Income3.702.233.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.79-4.9211.79
Interest1.921.84--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-23.70-6.7611.79
Exceptional Items-48.73----
P/L Before Tax-72.44-6.7611.79
Tax16.69-7.441.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-89.130.6810.04
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-89.130.6810.04
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.31
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-89.130.689.73
Equity Share Capital14.6014.5911.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-6.110.050.84
Diluted EPS-6.110.050.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-6.110.050.84
Diluted EPS-6.110.050.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 11, 2020 09:17 am

tags #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tanla Solutions

