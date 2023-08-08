English
    Tamilnadu Petro Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 451.10 crore, down 18.87% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tamilnadu Petroproducts are:Net Sales at Rs 451.10 crore in June 2023 down 18.87% from Rs. 556.02 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.42 crore in June 2023 down 46.48% from Rs. 28.81 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.72 crore in June 2023 down 38.83% from Rs. 45.32 crore in June 2022.
    Tamilnadu Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.71 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.20 in June 2022.Tamilnadu Petro shares closed at 82.25 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.36% returns over the last 6 months and -16.58% over the last 12 months.
    Tamilnadu Petroproducts
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations451.10478.58555.37
    Other Operating Income--1.170.65
    Total Income From Operations451.10479.75556.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials274.89262.04318.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.9016.537.72
    Power & Fuel--102.96105.41
    Employees Cost11.9213.4410.77
    Depreciation5.125.755.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses166.9471.5374.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.137.5033.82
    Other Income7.478.646.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.6016.1440.21
    Interest1.951.851.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.6514.2938.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.6514.2938.75
    Tax5.233.089.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.4211.2128.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.4211.2128.81
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.4211.2128.81
    Equity Share Capital89.9789.9789.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.711.253.20
    Diluted EPS1.711.253.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.711.253.20
    Diluted EPS1.711.253.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:44 pm

