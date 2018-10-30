Talwalkars Fitn Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 18.24 crore, down 80.32% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 18.24 crore in September 2018 down 80.32% from Rs. 92.66 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.59 crore in September 2018 down 83.81% from Rs. 34.51 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.44 crore in September 2018 down 77.87% from Rs. 65.26 crore in September 2017.

Talwalkars Fitn EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.80 in September 2018 from Rs. 11.56 in September 2017.

Talwalkars Fitn shares closed at 243.90 on January 02, 2017 (NSE) and has given 252.71% returns over the last 6 months and -12.11% over the last 12 months.