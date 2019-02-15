Talwalkars Fitn Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17.95 crore, down 64.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.95 crore in December 2018 down 64.17% from Rs. 50.08 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2018 down 56.38% from Rs. 5.91 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.81 crore in December 2018 down 55.32% from Rs. 28.67 crore in December 2017.

Talwalkars Fitn EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.83 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.95 in December 2017.

Talwalkars Fitn shares closed at 38.95 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given 16.62% returns over the last 6 months and -87.03% over the last 12 months.