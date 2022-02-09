Take Solutions Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.00 crore, up 4959.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.00 crore in December 2021 up 4959.02% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021 down 104.57% from Rs. 10.97 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021 up 94.37% from Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2020.

Take Solutions shares closed at 39.70 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)