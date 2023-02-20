English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Syncom Formula Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.38 crore, up 0.27% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Syncom Formulations are:

    Net Sales at Rs 57.38 crore in December 2022 up 0.27% from Rs. 57.23 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.15 crore in December 2022 up 3.29% from Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.88 crore in December 2022 up 10.52% from Rs. 7.13 crore in December 2021.

    Syncom Formula EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2021.

    Syncom Formula shares closed at 7.10 on February 17, 2023 (NSE)

    Syncom Formulations
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations57.3854.4957.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations57.3854.4957.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.0028.8831.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.949.7912.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.83-2.34-5.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.266.435.99
    Depreciation1.201.180.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.457.448.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.703.123.91
    Other Income1.982.872.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.685.996.14
    Interest0.720.620.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.975.375.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.975.375.99
    Tax1.821.771.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.153.604.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.153.604.01
    Equity Share Capital94.0094.0083.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.060.07
    Diluted EPS0.060.060.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.060.060.07
    Diluted EPS0.060.060.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Syncom Formula #Syncom Formulations
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:00 am