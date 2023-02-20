Syncom Formula Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.38 crore, up 0.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.38 crore in December 2022 up 0.27% from Rs. 57.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.15 crore in December 2022 up 3.29% from Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.88 crore in December 2022 up 10.52% from Rs. 7.13 crore in December 2021.

Syncom Formula EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2021.

Syncom Formula shares closed at 7.10 on February 17, 2023 (NSE)