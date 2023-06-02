English
    Swastik SafeDep Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 96.63% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in March 2023 up 96.63% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 631.13% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 up 900% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    Swastik SafeDep EPS has increased to Rs. 4.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2022.

    Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.240.230.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.240.230.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.030.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.190.200.02
    Other Income0.01----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.200.200.02
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.200.200.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.200.200.02
    Tax0.090.050.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.110.150.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.110.150.02
    Equity Share Capital0.240.240.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.606.080.63
    Diluted EPS4.606.080.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.606.080.63
    Diluted EPS4.606.080.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

