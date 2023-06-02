Swastik SafeDep Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 96.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in March 2023 up 96.63% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 631.13% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 up 900% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Swastik SafeDep EPS has increased to Rs. 4.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2022.