Swaraj Engines Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 242.35 crore, down 20.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 242.35 crore in March 2022 down 20.52% from Rs. 304.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.86 crore in March 2022 down 32.86% from Rs. 32.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.39 crore in March 2022 down 31.04% from Rs. 48.42 crore in March 2021.

Swaraj Engines EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 26.84 in March 2021.

Swaraj Engines shares closed at 1,453.45 on April 26, 2022 (NSE)