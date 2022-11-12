English
    Suryalakshmi Co Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220.23 crore, up 19.19% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 220.23 crore in September 2022 up 19.19% from Rs. 184.78 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.13 crore in September 2022 down 25.84% from Rs. 4.22 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.29 crore in September 2022 down 12.51% from Rs. 18.62 crore in September 2021.

    Suryalakshmi Co EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.53 in September 2021.

    Suryalakshmi Co shares closed at 58.95 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.49% returns over the last 6 months and -3.04% over the last 12 months.

    Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations220.23228.67184.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations220.23228.67184.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials137.02154.76105.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.120.13--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.58-11.569.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.2315.7813.98
    Depreciation4.364.174.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.7748.5937.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.1616.7913.07
    Other Income1.771.890.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.9318.6813.74
    Interest5.966.436.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.9612.257.08
    Exceptional Items-1.26-0.810.04
    P/L Before Tax4.7111.447.11
    Tax1.104.002.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.617.444.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.48-0.29-0.02
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.137.164.22
    Equity Share Capital20.5820.5816.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--238.04--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.663.812.53
    Diluted EPS1.663.812.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.663.812.53
    Diluted EPS1.663.812.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suryalakshmi Co #Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
