Surat Textile Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 57.51 crore, up 33.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.51 crore in March 2021 up 33.28% from Rs. 43.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.63 crore in March 2021 up 699.74% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.38 crore in March 2021 up 370.79% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2020.

Surat Textile EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2020.

Surat Textile shares closed at 4.32 on June 02, 2021 (BSE)