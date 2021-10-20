Surana Solar Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.78 crore, up 82.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.78 crore in September 2021 up 82.73% from Rs. 5.35 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021 down 51.46% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2021 down 0.64% from Rs. 1.57 crore in September 2020.

Surana Solar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2020.

Surana Solar shares closed at 23.25 on October 19, 2021 (NSE)