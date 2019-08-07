Surana Solar Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.44 crore, up 22.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.44 crore in June 2019 up 22.2% from Rs. 10.99 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2019 down 48.28% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2019 down 13.46% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2018.

Surana Solar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2018.

Surana Solar shares closed at 5.90 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.37% returns over the last 6 months and -58.16% over the last 12 months.