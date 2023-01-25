English
    Supreme Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,180.38 crore, down 8.92% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supreme Petrochem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,180.38 crore in December 2022 down 8.92% from Rs. 1,296.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 89.59 crore in December 2022 down 45.55% from Rs. 164.54 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.07 crore in December 2022 down 42.78% from Rs. 232.56 crore in December 2021.

    Supreme Petrochem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,177.391,231.761,296.01
    Other Operating Income2.992.82--
    Total Income From Operations1,180.381,234.581,296.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials695.64777.60791.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods271.59301.37276.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.42-3.94-69.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.6012.9913.15
    Depreciation11.0211.4910.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses69.2667.8760.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax107.8667.20213.63
    Other Income14.1911.748.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax122.0578.95221.96
    Interest0.960.921.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax121.0978.03220.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax121.0978.03220.57
    Tax31.5018.3856.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities89.5959.65164.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period89.5959.65164.54
    Equity Share Capital37.6137.6194.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.536.3417.50
    Diluted EPS9.536.3417.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.536.3417.50
    Diluted EPS9.536.3417.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited