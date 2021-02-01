Supreme Infra Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 56.80 crore, down 34.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.80 crore in December 2020 down 34.7% from Rs. 86.97 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 267.50 crore in December 2020 down 109.24% from Rs. 127.84 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 54.25 crore in December 2020 down 409.47% from Rs. 17.53 crore in December 2019.

Supreme Infra shares closed at 15.00 on January 15, 2021 (NSE)