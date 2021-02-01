Supreme Infra Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 56.80 crore, down 34.7% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2021 / 05:11 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Supreme Infrastructure India are:
Net Sales at Rs 56.80 crore in December 2020 down 34.7% from Rs. 86.97 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 267.50 crore in December 2020 down 109.24% from Rs. 127.84 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 54.25 crore in December 2020 down 409.47% from Rs. 17.53 crore in December 2019.
Supreme Infra shares closed at 15.00 on January 15, 2021 (NSE)
|Supreme Infrastructure India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|56.80
|78.18
|67.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|56.80
|78.18
|67.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.49
|6.50
|11.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.12
|1.40
|4.88
|Depreciation
|4.64
|4.64
|23.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|111.74
|62.03
|30.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-69.18
|3.62
|-2.96
|Other Income
|10.29
|9.42
|3.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-58.89
|13.04
|0.77
|Interest
|193.03
|120.42
|154.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-251.92
|-107.38
|-153.58
|Exceptional Items
|-0.40
|-0.32
|-1.84
|P/L Before Tax
|-252.32
|-107.71
|-155.42
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-252.32
|-107.71
|-155.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-252.32
|-107.71
|-155.42
|Minority Interest
|6.00
|17.54
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-21.18
|-25.11
|21.10
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-267.50
|-115.28
|-134.32
|Equity Share Capital
|25.70
|25.70
|25.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-104.09
|-34.43
|-49.69
|Diluted EPS
|-104.09
|-34.43
|-49.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-104.09
|-34.43
|-49.69
|Diluted EPS
|-104.09
|-34.43
|-49.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited