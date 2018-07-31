App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:19 PM IST

Supreme Ind consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1,345.71 crore

Supreme Industries has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 1,345.71 crore and a net profit of Rs 136.35 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
Supreme Industries has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 1,345.71 crore and a net profit of Rs 136.35 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 1,161.66 crore and net profit was Rs 78.38 crore.
Supreme Ind shares closed at 1,187.35 on July 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -5.65% returns over the last 6 months and 5.94% over the last 12 months.
Supreme Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,345.71 1,471.26 1,161.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,345.71 1,471.26 1,161.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 881.36 826.50 756.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.41 42.02 22.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 29.51 76.91 15.38
Power & Fuel 48.90 47.71 40.75
Employees Cost 60.00 70.51 53.70
Depreciation 42.67 41.37 40.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 128.84 120.85 114.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 143.02 245.39 118.06
Other Income 0.59 3.70 0.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 143.61 249.09 118.49
Interest 3.94 5.59 3.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 139.67 243.50 115.17
Exceptional Items 55.88 -- --
P/L Before Tax 195.55 243.50 115.17
Tax 65.19 77.36 39.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 130.36 166.14 75.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 130.36 166.14 75.29
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 5.99 12.17 3.09
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 136.35 178.31 78.38
Equity Share Capital 25.41 25.41 25.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.62 14.04 6.17
Diluted EPS 10.73 14.04 6.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.62 14.04 6.17
Diluted EPS 10.73 14.04 6.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:14 pm

tags #Plastics #Results #Supreme Ind #Supreme Industries

