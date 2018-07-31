Supreme Ind consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 1,345.71 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,345.71 1,471.26 1,161.66 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,345.71 1,471.26 1,161.66 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 881.36 826.50 756.57 Purchase of Traded Goods 11.41 42.02 22.04 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 29.51 76.91 15.38 Power & Fuel 48.90 47.71 40.75 Employees Cost 60.00 70.51 53.70 Depreciation 42.67 41.37 40.59 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 128.84 120.85 114.57 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 143.02 245.39 118.06 Other Income 0.59 3.70 0.43 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 143.61 249.09 118.49 Interest 3.94 5.59 3.32 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 139.67 243.50 115.17 Exceptional Items 55.88 -- -- P/L Before Tax 195.55 243.50 115.17 Tax 65.19 77.36 39.88 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 130.36 166.14 75.29 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 130.36 166.14 75.29 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 5.99 12.17 3.09 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 136.35 178.31 78.38 Equity Share Capital 25.41 25.41 25.41 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.62 14.04 6.17 Diluted EPS 10.73 14.04 6.17 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 7.62 14.04 6.17 Diluted EPS 10.73 14.04 6.17 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited