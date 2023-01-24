English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Supreme Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,310.71 crore, up 18.8% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Supreme Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,310.71 crore in December 2022 up 18.8% from Rs. 1,945.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 210.03 crore in December 2022 down 14.52% from Rs. 245.72 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 311.65 crore in December 2022 down 2.86% from Rs. 320.82 crore in December 2021.

    Supreme Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,310.712,086.601,945.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,310.712,086.601,945.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,617.501,597.761,317.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.1837.4038.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.62-33.01-33.90
    Power & Fuel69.8565.8651.00
    Employees Cost95.8788.2488.02
    Depreciation64.7664.8557.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses195.33183.22165.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax238.6082.28260.41
    Other Income8.295.522.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax246.8987.80263.35
    Interest1.151.200.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax245.7486.60262.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax245.7486.60262.89
    Tax63.2923.1467.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities182.4563.46195.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period182.4563.46195.07
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates27.5818.5650.65
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates210.0382.02245.72
    Equity Share Capital25.4125.4125.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.536.4619.34
    Diluted EPS16.536.4619.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.534.9919.34
    Diluted EPS16.536.4619.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited