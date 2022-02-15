Supreme Holding Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.39 crore, down 19.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.39 crore in December 2021 down 19.82% from Rs. 24.18 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.27 crore in December 2021 up 121.55% from Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.79 crore in December 2021 up 147.3% from Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2020.

Supreme Holding EPS has increased to Rs. 1.77 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.80 in December 2020.

Supreme Holding shares closed at 16.95 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.08% returns over the last 6 months and 13.53% over the last 12 months.