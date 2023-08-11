English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sunflag Iron Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 784.46 crore, down 12.5% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sunflag Iron and Steel Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 784.46 crore in June 2023 down 12.5% from Rs. 896.52 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.15 crore in June 2023 down 97.27% from Rs. 920.38 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.97 crore in June 2023 up 15.88% from Rs. 70.74 crore in June 2022.

    Sunflag Iron EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 51.07 in June 2022.

    Sunflag Iron shares closed at 214.75 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 49.76% returns over the last 6 months and 159.52% over the last 12 months.

    Sunflag Iron and Steel Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations784.46836.97896.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations784.46836.97896.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials571.09585.31575.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-57.08-64.2342.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.2035.8227.23
    Depreciation25.6221.4519.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses163.53182.88181.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.1075.7450.17
    Other Income4.251.990.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.3577.7351.06
    Interest23.6927.4114.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.6650.3236.47
    Exceptional Items----1,192.86
    P/L Before Tax32.6650.321,229.33
    Tax7.5110.37308.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.1539.95920.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.1539.95920.38
    Equity Share Capital180.22180.22180.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.402.2251.07
    Diluted EPS1.402.2251.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.402.2251.07
    Diluted EPS1.402.2251.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Rolling #Sunflag Iron #Sunflag Iron and Steel Company
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 06:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!