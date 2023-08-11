Sunflag Iron Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 784.46 crore, down 12.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 784.46 crore in June 2023 down 12.5% from Rs. 896.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.15 crore in June 2023 down 97.27% from Rs. 920.38 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.97 crore in June 2023 up 15.88% from Rs. 70.74 crore in June 2022.

Sunflag Iron EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 51.07 in June 2022.

Sunflag Iron shares closed at 214.75 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 49.76% returns over the last 6 months and 159.52% over the last 12 months.