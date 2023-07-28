Sundram Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,410.76 crore, up 0.05% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,410.76 1,447.95 1,410.12 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,410.76 1,447.95 1,410.12 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 583.86 622.49 638.13 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.90 3.41 -6.96 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 138.75 131.40 123.59 Depreciation 51.86 50.15 48.63 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 450.87 463.68 429.83 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 174.52 176.82 176.90 Other Income 4.51 3.51 11.58 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 179.03 180.33 188.48 Interest 9.64 12.73 8.91 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 169.39 167.60 179.57 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 169.39 167.60 179.57 Tax 40.65 40.13 41.54 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 128.74 127.47 138.03 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 128.74 127.47 138.03 Minority Interest -1.14 -1.11 -2.01 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 127.60 126.36 136.02 Equity Share Capital 21.01 21.01 21.01 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.07 6.01 6.47 Diluted EPS 6.07 6.01 6.47 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.07 6.01 6.47 Diluted EPS 6.07 6.01 6.47 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited