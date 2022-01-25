Sundaram Multi Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.93 crore, up 99.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.93 crore in December 2021 up 99.3% from Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2021 up 175.52% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2021 up 963.16% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2020.

Sundaram Multi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2020.

Sundaram Multi shares closed at 4.20 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 90.91% returns over the last 6 months and 170.97% over the last 12 months.