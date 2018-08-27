Sundaram Finance Holdings Q1 net profits rise over 3 fold

The city-based Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd today reported a over three-fold increase in its net profit at Rs 20.01 crore for the April-June quarter.

The holding company for all non-financial service investments of the Sundaram Finance Group had registered a net profit of Rs 6.35 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Total revenues for the quarter under review went upto Rs 28.03 crore from Rs 10.31 crore registered during the year ago quarter.

The majority of the company's investments was in the auto-component sector which include Sundaram-Clayton, Wheels India, IMPAL, Brakes India and Turbo Energy. Shares of Sundaram Finance Holdings ended at Rs 124 a piece in the National Stock Exchange, up by 4.33 percent over the previous close.