Sundaram Brake Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 64.24 crore, up 110.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.24 crore in June 2021 up 110.64% from Rs. 30.50 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2021 up 75.33% from Rs. 5.35 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021 up 110.81% from Rs. 3.70 crore in June 2020.

Sundaram Brake shares closed at 393.75 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.99% returns over the last 6 months and 75.78% over the last 12 months.