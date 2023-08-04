Sun Pharma: Steady growth, but higher valuation

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Q1 results helped by specialty sales & recent launches Domestic business mediocre due to underperformance of anti-diabetic portfolio Plans to complete Taro acquisition to support derma portfolio Valuation remains ahead of large generic players Sun Pharma (CMP: Rs 1,141; Market Cap: Rs 2,73,523 crore) posted a steady set of numbers in Q1FY24, led largely by the US business. In the medium term, the specialty pipeline would be a key watch as the company sees progress in clinical trials. Secondly, in the context of...