Subex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.91 crore, down 18.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.91 crore in June 2023 down 18.28% from Rs. 79.43 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.83 crore in June 2023 down 4193.48% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.15 crore in June 2023 down 60.25% from Rs. 8.83 crore in June 2022.

Subex shares closed at 32.65 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.21% returns over the last 6 months and -18.27% over the last 12 months.