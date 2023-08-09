English
    Subex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.91 crore, down 18.28% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Subex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 64.91 crore in June 2023 down 18.28% from Rs. 79.43 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.83 crore in June 2023 down 4193.48% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.15 crore in June 2023 down 60.25% from Rs. 8.83 crore in June 2022.

    Subex shares closed at 32.65 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.21% returns over the last 6 months and -18.27% over the last 12 months.

    Subex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations64.9149.4879.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations64.9149.4879.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.0930.3131.65
    Depreciation3.343.302.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.5466.7957.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.06-50.92-11.27
    Other Income0.570.660.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.49-50.26-10.86
    Interest0.650.650.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-18.14-50.91-11.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-18.14-50.91-11.07
    Tax0.692.29-11.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-18.83-53.200.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-18.83-53.200.46
    Equity Share Capital281.00281.00281.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.34-0.970.01
    Diluted EPS-0.34-0.970.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.34-0.970.01
    Diluted EPS-0.34-0.970.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 12:44 pm

