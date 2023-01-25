English
    Strides Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 386.51 crore, down 12.07% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Strides Pharma Science are:

    Net Sales at Rs 386.51 crore in December 2022 down 12.07% from Rs. 439.56 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.54 crore in December 2022 up 171.22% from Rs. 17.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.36 crore in December 2022 up 576.48% from Rs. 11.14 crore in December 2021.

    Strides Pharma Science
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations386.51481.24439.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations386.51481.24439.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials237.57285.81232.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.689.690.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.0214.8439.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost64.9570.0867.60
    Depreciation22.2624.3526.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.73106.3596.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.34-29.88-22.59
    Other Income29.7520.477.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.10-9.41-15.09
    Interest35.1034.6616.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.99-44.07-31.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.99-44.07-31.69
    Tax5.46-40.07-14.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.54-4.00-17.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.54-4.00-17.60
    Equity Share Capital90.3090.2989.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.39-0.44-1.96
    Diluted EPS1.39-0.44-1.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.39-0.44-1.96
    Diluted EPS1.39-0.44-1.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited