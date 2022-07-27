business Stock Market Live: Is L&T The Best Stock To Play India's New Capex Story? | Markets With Santo & CJ L&T Q1 results were solid with strong order inflows and improvement in revenues. Santo believes that the country's largest infra company is the best way to play the new capex story but CJ has doubts on whether India's capex story deserves the hype it is getting. Watch the duo debate the outlook for L&T plus their thoughts on Shoppers Stop, Tata Power and Relaxo Footwears