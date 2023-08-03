English
    Sterling Tools Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 147.57 crore, up 7.47% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sterling Tools are:

    Net Sales at Rs 147.57 crore in June 2023 up 7.47% from Rs. 137.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.09 crore in June 2023 down 8.59% from Rs. 8.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.03 crore in June 2023 down 2.55% from Rs. 21.58 crore in June 2022.

    Sterling Tools EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.46 in June 2022.

    Sterling Tools shares closed at 357.25 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.26% returns over the last 6 months and 33.10% over the last 12 months.

    Sterling Tools
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations147.57155.10137.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations147.57155.10137.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials62.4863.4464.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.7610.28-8.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.8011.6911.55
    Depreciation7.697.627.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.0952.2049.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.279.8812.79
    Other Income1.073.601.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.3413.4713.82
    Interest2.222.031.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.1211.4412.02
    Exceptional Items-0.20-3.29--
    P/L Before Tax10.918.1512.02
    Tax2.822.893.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.095.268.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.095.268.85
    Equity Share Capital7.207.207.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.251.462.46
    Diluted EPS2.251.462.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.251.462.46
    Diluted EPS2.251.462.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:33 pm

