Sterling Tools Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 147.57 crore, up 7.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 147.57 crore in June 2023 up 7.47% from Rs. 137.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.09 crore in June 2023 down 8.59% from Rs. 8.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.03 crore in June 2023 down 2.55% from Rs. 21.58 crore in June 2022.

Sterling Tools EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.46 in June 2022.

Sterling Tools shares closed at 357.25 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.26% returns over the last 6 months and 33.10% over the last 12 months.