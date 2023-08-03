English
    Sterling Tools Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 220.60 crore, up 26.87% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sterling Tools are:

    Net Sales at Rs 220.60 crore in June 2023 up 26.87% from Rs. 173.88 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.07 crore in June 2023 up 36.4% from Rs. 9.58 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.67 crore in June 2023 up 21.68% from Rs. 22.74 crore in June 2022.

    Sterling Tools EPS has increased to Rs. 3.63 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.66 in June 2022.

    Sterling Tools shares closed at 357.25 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.26% returns over the last 6 months and 33.10% over the last 12 months.

    Sterling Tools
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations220.60211.67173.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations220.60211.67173.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials128.86106.7794.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.054.20-7.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.6313.9812.71
    Depreciation8.067.917.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.7364.3152.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.3914.5114.08
    Other Income2.221.000.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.6115.5114.83
    Interest2.462.231.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.1513.2812.93
    Exceptional Items-0.20-3.29--
    P/L Before Tax16.949.9812.93
    Tax3.882.213.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.077.789.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.077.789.58
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.077.789.58
    Equity Share Capital7.207.207.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.632.162.66
    Diluted EPS3.632.162.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.632.162.66
    Diluted EPS3.632.162.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

