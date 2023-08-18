English
    Stephanotis Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 3.63% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stephanotis Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 3.63% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 331.58% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.Stephanotis shares closed at 22.79 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.97% returns over the last 6 months and -29.44% over the last 12 months.
    Stephanotis Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.180.180.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.180.180.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.120.11
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.100.130.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.070.01
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.070.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.03-0.070.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.03-0.070.01
    Tax-0.01-0.030.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.02-0.040.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.02-0.040.01
    Equity Share Capital6.456.456.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--19.12--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.060.01
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.060.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.060.01
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.060.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

