State Bank of India Q4 Net Profit seen up 70.9% QoQ to Rs. 6,759.4 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Banks/Diversified Financials sector. The brokerage house expects State Bank of India to report net profit at Rs. 6,759.4 crore up 70.9% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 18.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 23,654.4 crore, according to Kotak.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 13.1% Y-o-Y (up 42.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 17,968.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.