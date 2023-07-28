Standard Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.55 crore, up 12.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.55 crore in June 2023 up 12.94% from Rs. 5.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2023 down 297.69% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2023 down 143.25% from Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2022.

Standard Ind shares closed at 23.75 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.13% returns over the last 6 months and 0.64% over the last 12 months.