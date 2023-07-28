English
    Standard Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.55 crore, up 12.94% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Standard Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.55 crore in June 2023 up 12.94% from Rs. 5.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2023 down 297.69% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2023 down 143.25% from Rs. 3.63 crore in June 2022.

    Standard Ind shares closed at 23.75 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.13% returns over the last 6 months and 0.64% over the last 12 months.

    Standard Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.554.345.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.554.345.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.344.055.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.07--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.560.540.60
    Depreciation0.650.640.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.623.782.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.62-4.74-3.25
    Other Income1.390.776.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.22-3.973.05
    Interest0.820.811.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.04-4.781.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.04-4.781.54
    Tax--0.50--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.04-5.281.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.04-5.281.54
    Equity Share Capital32.1632.1632.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.47-0.820.24
    Diluted EPS-0.47-0.820.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.47-0.820.24
    Diluted EPS-0.47-0.820.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Standard Ind #Standard Industries
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:00 pm

