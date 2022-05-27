Stampede Cap Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 82.4% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 04:47 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stampede Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2022 down 82.4% from Rs. 1.89 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2022 down 153.28% from Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2022 down 147% from Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2021.
Stampede Cap shares closed at 0.75 on May 23, 2022 (NSE)
|Stampede Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.33
|0.44
|1.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.33
|0.44
|1.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.36
|0.71
|1.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.79
|1.38
|1.90
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.19
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.25
|1.31
|0.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.27
|-3.15
|-1.84
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.01
|6.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.24
|-3.14
|4.21
|Interest
|0.01
|0.32
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.24
|-3.46
|4.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.24
|-3.46
|4.21
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.24
|-3.46
|4.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.24
|-3.46
|4.21
|Equity Share Capital
|28.63
|28.63
|28.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.12
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.12
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.12
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.12
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes