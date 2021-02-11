Stampede Cap Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 8072% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in December 2020 up 8072% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.06 crore in December 2020 up 35.73% from Rs. 4.76 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.87 crore in December 2020 down 386.44% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2019.

Stampede Cap shares closed at 0.75 on February 08, 2021 (NSE)