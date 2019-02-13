Stampede Cap Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.12 crore, up 469.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.12 crore in December 2018 up 469.53% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.70 crore in December 2018 down 3281.53% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2018 down 20.69% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2017.

Stampede Cap shares closed at 0.90 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -75.00% returns over the last 6 months and -93.05% over the last 12 months.