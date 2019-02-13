Stampede Cap Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.12 crore, up 469.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stampede Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.12 crore in December 2018 up 469.53% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.70 crore in December 2018 down 3281.53% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2018 down 20.69% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2017.
Stampede Cap shares closed at 0.90 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -75.00% returns over the last 6 months and -93.05% over the last 12 months.
|
|Stampede Capital
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.12
|7.42
|1.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.12
|7.42
|1.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.34
|0.10
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.42
|0.42
|0.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.49
|7.97
|1.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.13
|-1.07
|-1.01
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.12
|-1.05
|-1.00
|Interest
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.10
|-1.04
|-0.99
|Exceptional Items
|-25.64
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-26.74
|-1.04
|-0.99
|Tax
|-0.04
|0.18
|-0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.70
|-1.22
|-0.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.70
|-1.22
|-0.79
|Equity Share Capital
|28.63
|28.63
|28.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.93
|-0.05
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.93
|-0.05
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.93
|-0.05
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.93
|-0.05
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited