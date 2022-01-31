SSPDL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore, up 96.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore in December 2021 up 96.62% from Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2021 up 46.52% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2021 up 384.85% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020.

SSPDL shares closed at 15.00 on January 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.69% returns over the last 6 months and 11.52% over the last 12 months.