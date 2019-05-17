SRL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 523.46 crore, up 3.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 523.46 crore in March 2019 up 3.67% from Rs. 504.93 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2019 up 142.39% from Rs. 6.58 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.37 crore in March 2019 up 1196.25% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2018.

SRL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2018.

SRL shares closed at 130.05 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -39.16% returns over the last 6 months and -39.16% over the last 12 months.