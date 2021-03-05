Sri Krishna Con Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 down 51.39% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 down 466.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Sri Krishna Con shares closed at 6.17 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 24.14% returns over the last 6 months and -44.91% over the last 12 months.