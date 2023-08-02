SREI Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 188.96 crore, down 68.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.96 crore in June 2023 down 68.26% from Rs. 595.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.78 crore in June 2023 up 98.48% from Rs. 4,603.75 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2023 down 86.85% from Rs. 21.90 crore in June 2022.

SREI Infra shares closed at 1.95 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.09% returns over the last 6 months and -50.00% over the last 12 months.