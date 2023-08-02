English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SREI Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 188.96 crore, down 68.26% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SREI Infrastructure Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 188.96 crore in June 2023 down 68.26% from Rs. 595.32 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.78 crore in June 2023 up 98.48% from Rs. 4,603.75 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2023 down 86.85% from Rs. 21.90 crore in June 2022.

    SREI Infra shares closed at 1.95 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.09% returns over the last 6 months and -50.00% over the last 12 months.

    SREI Infrastructure Finance
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations188.96247.81595.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations188.96247.81595.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.2722.9523.68
    Depreciation84.3990.82120.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses22.6528.6640.51
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies130.0033.11478.09
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.0596.7731.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-82.40-24.50-99.28
    Other Income0.895.360.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-81.51-19.14-98.81
    Interest0.884.4859.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-82.39-23.62-157.87
    Exceptional Items12.60-67.78-4,445.73
    P/L Before Tax-69.79-91.40-4,603.60
    Tax-0.030.180.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-69.76-91.58-4,603.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-69.76-91.58-4,603.83
    Minority Interest-0.02-0.020.08
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-69.78-91.60-4,603.75
    Equity Share Capital503.09503.09503.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.39-1.82-91.51
    Diluted EPS-1.39-1.82-91.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.39-1.82-91.51
    Diluted EPS-1.39-1.82-91.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #SREI Infra #SREI Infrastructure Finance
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!