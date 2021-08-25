SREI Infra Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 809.54 crore, down 31.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 809.54 crore in June 2021 down 31.89% from Rs. 1,188.65 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 971.82 crore in June 2021 down 4319.8% from Rs. 23.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.36 crore in June 2021 down 88.88% from Rs. 1,037.30 crore in June 2020.

SREI Infra shares closed at 8.15 on August 24, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.35% returns over the last 6 months and 7.24% over the last 12 months.