    SR Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.20 crore, down 44.02% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SR Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.20 crore in September 2022 down 44.02% from Rs. 3.93 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2022 up 49.27% from Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 down 900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    SR Industries shares closed at 2.03 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.87% returns over the last 6 months and 4.64% over the last 12 months.

    SR Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.202.133.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.202.133.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.441.553.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.29-0.13-0.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.550.570.55
    Depreciation0.430.430.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.580.810.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.51-1.10-0.52
    Other Income--0.120.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.51-0.98-0.46
    Interest0.000.000.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.51-0.98-1.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.51-0.98-1.00
    Tax--0.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.51-0.98-1.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.51-0.98-1.00
    Equity Share Capital19.6519.6519.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.26-0.50-0.51
    Diluted EPS-0.26-0.50-0.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.26-0.50-0.51
    Diluted EPS-0.26-0.50-0.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:00 pm