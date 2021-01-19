Sonata Software Q3 PAT seen up 18.5% Q-o-Q to Rs. 59.1 cr: KR Choksey

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects Sonata Software to report net profit at Rs. 59.1 crore up 18.5% quarter-on-quarter (down 22.1% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.8 percent Q-o-Q (down 13.1 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 1,074.4 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 15 percent Q-o-Q (down 22.3 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 78.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.