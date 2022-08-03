SNL Bearings Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.30 crore, up 11.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.30 crore in June 2022 up 11.11% from Rs. 10.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2022 down 2.97% from Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2021.

SNL Bearings EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.43 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.59 in June 2021.

SNL Bearings shares closed at 295.00 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.10% returns over the last 6 months and 5.92% over the last 12 months.