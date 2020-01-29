SNL Bearings Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.24 crore, down 29.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.24 crore in December 2019 down 29.91% from Rs. 10.33 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2019 down 76.3% from Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2019 down 68.35% from Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2018.

SNL Bearings EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.40 in December 2019 from Rs. 5.84 in December 2018.

SNL Bearings shares closed at 180.00 on January 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given -25.31% returns over the last 6 months and -44.27% over the last 12 months.