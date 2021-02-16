SKS Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.64 crore, up 577.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.64 crore in December 2020 up 577.88% from Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.28 crore in December 2020 up 33.94% from Rs. 12.53 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2020 up 83.03% from Rs. 5.01 crore in December 2019.